Donna Brazile confident Joe Biden will handle Hunter email controversy: 'Bring it up!'

Joe Biden should not let President Trump interrupt him during the final presidential debate Thursday night, former DNC Interim Chair Donna Brazile argues.

"Don't let Donald Trump tell him what to say," Brazile told "America's Newsroom" previewing the final matchup before the Nov. 3 election.

"Talk to the American people about how you will fix this economy, how you will get this virus under control, and let the chips fall where they may," she told Bill Hemmer. "That's what I would do."

PELOSI SHUTS DOWN REPORTER ASKING QUESTION ON JOE BIDEN'S 'CORRUPTION'

During the first debate with moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News, Biden said, "It's hard to get any word in with this clown," referring to Trump's interruptions.

Brazile claims Trump will bring up the Hunter Biden bombshell, first reported by the New York Post because he wants to avoid his own record on the economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

PROGRESSIVE JOURNALIST SLAMS CORPORATE MEDIA FOR 'DANGEROUS' BLACKOUT OF HUNTER BIDEN SCANDAL

"President Trump likes to divert from his own problems, his own issues of having a Chinese bank account, his own issues of having his son, this month, go before the New York attorney general about fraud, so look if they want to divert attention back to Hunter Biden and whatever the computer alleged story is, fine," she said.

"But every day that President Trump refuses to answer how he will deal with this crisis, with this pandemic, this recession on his watch, is a day that he continues to lose support among the American people," Brazile concluded.

