On coronavirus masks, Biden and Christie see eye to eye

EXCLUSIVE – It’s pretty obvious that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and President-elect Joe Biden probably don’t agree on many political issues, but when it comes to wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, they’re in sync.

Christie, a longtime friend and major supporter of President Trump, told Fox News on Wednesday that he thinks that Biden’s urging that Americans wear a mask for the first 100 days of his administration is "a good idea."

CHRISTIE, IN NEW PSA, URGES AMERICANS TO WEAR MASK AMID CORONAVIRUS

The Garden State Republican – who served two terms as governor and ran for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination – was hospitalized in early October after contracting COVID-19. He is now encouraging all Americans to wear a mask in a national ad campaign that’s been running for a month.

Christie highlighted to Fox News that after the pandemic swept the nation in February and March, "I wore a mask for seven months and I stayed healthy. Then I didn’t for four days at the White House when I thought I was in a safe space."

Christie was referring to his participation as part of the team that met at the White House to help Trump prepare for his first debate against Biden.

"What I learned was there is no safe space from the virus. So my view is until you’re vaccinated, you should be wearing a mask. It’s a very small thing to ask of people when we know now from statistics that folks are twice as likely to catch COVID if you don’t wear a mask than if you do. It’s not an absolute preventer if you’re catching it, but it really lowers the possibilities."

Christie admits he "let my guard down at the White House. Paid the price for that, and I’m trying to let people know that it’s the right thing to do."

BIDEN PRAISES CHRISTIE FOR MASK-WEARING CAMPAIGN

Biden, on Tuesday, praised Christie for starring in the public service announcement, or PSA.

"I give former Gov. Chris Christie credit. He and I disagreed on a number of things, but I’m thankful he’s now encouraging people to do the right thing and wear marks for themselves, their loved ones and their country," the president-elect said.

Christie told Fox News that he was "really surprised and I thought it was really nice of the president-elect to say it."

Biden also said he hoped President Trump – who early in the pandemic refused to wear a mask in public – will "clearly and unambiguously promote mask-wearing."

Pointing to Christie, Biden said, "I hope President Trump will listen to him. He can do it, too. It would make a huge difference for President Trump to say wear masks."

Christie agrees.

He said he told Trump "all the way back in March that I thought he should wear a mask if for no other reason to set an example for the American people. I think the same thing today."