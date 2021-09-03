Biden changes position, now says life doesn't begin at conception

President Biden on Friday appeared to change a position he had just six years ago on whether life begins at conception.

His comments came during a press conference where he discussed Texas' recently enacted abortion law.

"I respect those who believe life begins in the moment of conception – I respect that," he told reporters. "Don't agree but I respect that."

However, Biden indicated in 2008 and 2015 that he thought life began at conception.

"I’m prepared to accept that at the moment of conception there’s human life and being, but I’m not prepared to say that to other God-fearing, non-God-fearing people that have a different view," he said during an interview in 2015.

In 2008, he similarly said: "I’m prepared as a matter of faith to accept that life begins at the moment of conception."

It's unclear what changed but his statement came amid a whirlwind of controversy surrounding how Biden adhered to his Catholic faith in office.

The section of the Catholic Catechism discussing abortion says that the procedure and infanticide "are abominable crimes."

It reads: "The inalienable rights of the person must be recognized and respected by civil society and the political authority." The Catechism also warns that "when the state does not place its power at the service of the rights of each citizen, and in particular of the more vulnerable, the very foundations of a state based on law are undermined."

Biden has long maintained that the government shouldn't force particular beliefs on Americans. That's part of the reason he supported the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for most abortions. But amid pressure in the 2020 campaign, he reversed his decades-old stance on the issue.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.