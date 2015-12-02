Biden celebrates Obama's bold new anti-AIDS goals

!--StartFragment-->

At a Tuesday night World AIDS Day event, Vice President Joe Biden celebrated the White House's newly announced goal of wiping out the disease by 2030 by expanding government programs.

The soiree was titled "It Always Seems Impossible Until It Is Done" to highlight just how close leaders believe the U.S. is to saving the world's 37 million HIV-diagnosed population. Over the past five years, the percentage of people living with HIV who were diagnosed increased from 81 percent to 87, according to the White House.

"We have the capacity to change the desperate circumstances endured by millions of people around the world and to change those circumstances in real time — not down the road, not a long time from now," Biden told attendees following Miley Cyrus and Bono's performances at the Carnegie Hall event in New York.

