Biden campaign reaches out to Nikki Haley voters in new ad: ‘Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

President Biden appealed to supporters of Nikki Haley in a new campaign ad on Friday.

"If you voted for Nikki Haley, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote," the ad begins, showing clips of the presumptive Republican nominee Trump calling the former South Carolina governor Haley "bird brain" and claiming she made an "unholy alliance with RINOs, Never Trumpers, [and] Americans for No Prosperity."

Another clip later in the ad shows Trump telling a reporter he didn’t think "we need too many" after he was asked about how to "bring Haley voters back into the tent."

"Nikki Haley voters, Donald Trump doesn’t want your vote," Biden wrote on X, linking to the ad. "I want to be clear: There is a place for you in my campaign."

WEALTHY NIKKI HALEY VOTERS LAUNCH EFFORT TO BOOST BIDEN OVER TRUMP: REPORT

Haley dropped out of the presidential race after Super Tuesday earlier this month, following losses in almost every state to Trump. She had remained in the race as Trump’s last opponent for the nomination despite his almost insurmountable lead, because she felt voters deserved another choice.

After leaving the race, Haley, who served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, didn't endorse him.

TRUMP'S AIMS TO TROUNCE BIDEN'S RECORD $26 MILLION HAUL AT UPCOMING FLORIDA FUNDRAISER: ‘WE FEEL REALLY GOOD’

In just Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada — three important battleground states — Haley earned nearly 570,000 votes.

After Super Tuesday, Trump said on Truth Social he would "like to invite all of the Haley supporters to join the greatest movement in the history of our Nation. BIDEN IS THE ENEMY, HE IS DESTROYING OUR COUNTRY."

Before she dropped out, Trump had warned that anyone who donated to Haley's campaign would be "permanently barred from the MAGA camp. We don’t want them, and will not accept them, because we Put America First, and ALWAYS WILL!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Trump campaign and a representative for Haley for comment.