Biden calls on Congress 'to do something,’ address gun violence after Nashville shooting, White House says

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden is demanding Congress address gun violence following a deadly school shooting in Nashville Monday.

Three students and three adults have been killed in the attack at The Covenant School in Tennessee, which Jean-Pierre called "heartbreaking" and a "sad day for our country, for the people of Nashville."

"The president has been briefed on the situation, and our team is in contact with DOJ and local officials about what is known so far," she said. "We want to express the president's appreciation for the first responders and prayers for all the families affected by this shooting."

"While we don't know yet, all the details in this latest tragic shooting, we know that too often our schools and communities are being devastated by gun violence," she said. "Schools should be safe spaces for our kids to grow and learn and for our educators to teach."

Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden has "taken more action than any president in history on gun safety from nearly two dozen actions, including the executive order he just signed last month... to the bipartisan Safer Communities Act legislation he signed into law after the tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo. "

But she said "we must do more and [Biden] wants Congress to act because enough is enough.

"In his State of the Union, the president called on Congress to do something to stop the epidemic of gun violence, tearing families apart, tearing communities apart," she said.

"How many more children have to be murdered before Republicans in Congress will step up and act to pass the assault weapons ban? To close loopholes in our background check system, or to require the safe storage of guns?" Jean-Pierre asked.

"We need to do something. Once again, the president calls on Congress to do something before another child is senselessly killed in a preventable act of gun violence," she said. "Again, we need to do something."

Police said Monday that officers engaged with and killed the shooter, identified as a 28-year-old female, carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

The female, who has yet to be identified, killed three students and three adults before being killed by police just before 10:30 a.m. local time.

Police say the shooter entered the building through a side door before climbing stairs to the second floor, where she then opened fire.

Officials at the medical center say three young students were transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead after arrival. Three more adults were also pronounced dead following the attack. All three were staff at the school.

Jean-Pierre also said Biden is "going to continue to ask Congress to enact common gun law reforms.

"That is something that must be done in the legislative branch. And so, you know and that's including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high capacity magazines and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on the streets," she said. "And so those are things that they can do. Those are things that Congress can actually act on if they come together and take action."

First Lady Jill Biden separately said "We stand with Nashville in prayer."

"I am truly without words and our children deserve better," Jill Biden added.

