Biden brushes off lagging poll numbers, talks supply issues during local interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden brushed off his lagging poll numbers during an interview Monday with a Cincinnati, Ohio, TV station, saying he did not run for the country's top office because of the polls.

A USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll, taken Wednesday through Friday saw Biden's approval rating drop to a new low of 38% – just one year before the 2022 midterm elections. At least 58% of Americans also believe Biden hasn't paid enough attention to the most important problems in the U.S., according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS.

Kyle Inskeep of Cincinnati's WKRC-TV asked Biden whether he needed to recalibrate some of his administration's priorities as he approaches one year in office.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ASKS FEDERAL APPEALS COURT TO LIFT ORDER BLOCKING COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE

"Well look, the poll I saw just before I walked in on another station was my polling number is down, but it's 48% to 52%," Biden said. "But look, the point is I didn't run because of the polls."

Biden contended that his previous recovery efforts, current legislation and his Build Back Better plan would have a significant impact on ordinary Americans, "like the households I came from."

He also said his polling numbers were essentially the same compared to other former presidents during their time in office, including Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He then suggested people had anxiety due to the coronavirus and surging gas prices.

"I don't think presidents should be deciding what to do about … look … a lot of people are worried. Think about this. Look what 750,000 people have died because of COVID. The psychological scars that has put on so many people. Schools have not been opened because of COVID," Biden said. "Were in a situation where there's a lot, a lot, of anxiety. Gas prices are up, exceedingly high … that's why I have the attorney general taking a look at whether or not these gas companies are gouging people."

ONE YEAR UNTIL 2022 MIDTERMS, REPUBLICANS PREDICT THEY'LL WIN BACK HOUSE, SENATE MAJORITIES

"Even though we've created almost six million jobs since I came into office, we're in a situation where people don't, I mean they don't feel it right now. They don't feel it," he added.

Biden also talked about supply chain issues taking hold across the country.

"One of the problems with supply chain is that because of Covid, we've had a real shortage of materials, I mean everything from food stuff to semiconductors. And a lot of the supply chain is brought into the country through our ports."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden said the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress would help people by upgrading ports and strengthening supply chains. He noted that Americans can hope to see widespread infrastructure projects begin in "the matter of weeks."