'This is the Biden border crisis': Tom Cotton slams 'amoral' policies from new administration

Sen. Tom Cotton R-Ark. slammed the "Biden border crisis" on Monday, saying that "amoral" policies put immigrants at risk and continue to build pressure at the border.

On "Fox & Friends," Cotton said that the Biden administration is turning detention centers into "reception centers," and accused Democrats of not believing in borders.

Cotton also said that Biden and the Democrats do not believe there is a crisis at the border, calling the surge in migrant activity a "feature," not a bug of left-wing policies.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION CONVERTING TEXAS MIGRANT CENTERS TO RAPIDLY RELEASE DETAINED FAMILIES IN 72 HOURS OR LESS

TOM COTTON: "This is a border crisis. This is the Biden border crisis. But you know if you're Joe Biden and the Democrats and they don't believe in borders, they don't, therefore, think it is a crisis. They think this is a feature not a bug of their policy. They've literally turned detention centers – that are designed to turn people away at our borders- into reception centers. That’s what they’re gonna call them. What signal is that going to send? We've seen migrants wearing their shirts that say, Biden, let us in...

All this is going to do is it’s going to build more and more pressure at the border as more and more people make the very dangerous journey across Mexico to get into our country. And how is this the moral and virtuous thing to do? The Biden administration is essentially saying if you're willing to make that long, dangerous journey, if you're willing to put your life at risk or your kids' life at risk, we'll put you in...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But, what about all the other people around the world who would like to come here and like to partake in the American economy and American way of life? They get no chance to. It's totally amoral, and it should stop right now."