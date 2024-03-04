Expand / Collapse search
Vermont

Biden approves disaster declaration for December flooding in Vermont

Federal funds available to 7 of VT's 14 counties

Associated Press
Published
President Joe Biden has approved a federal disaster declaration sought by Gov. Phil Scott to help communities in seven Vermont counties that saw severe rainfall and flooding in December.

VERMONT GOV. SCOTT REQUESTS DISASTER DECLARATION OVER DECEMBER FLOODING

President Biden speaks White House

President Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis to state and eligible local governments and some private nonprofit organizations for emergency work and to repair or replace facilities damaged by the storm and flooding on Dec. 18 and 19, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said in a news release Monday. The affected counties are Essex, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Windham and Windsor.

The storm that hit the Northeastern U.S. flooded roads and downed trees, knocked out power to hundreds of thousands, forced flight cancellations and school closures, and killed at least five people.

In Vermont, federal assessors identified more than $1.9 million in costs incurred by public entities for repairs to public infrastructure, Scott said last month. Also, storm-related costs in five counties exceeded the minimum per capita amount to qualify for aid, he said.

