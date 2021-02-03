Biden approval under 50% in new national poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is below 50% in a new national poll, though more people still think he is doing a good job than those who don't.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted Jan. 28–Feb. 1 and released on Wednesday, 49% of Americans say they approve of the job the president’s doing so far in the White House, with 36% saying they disapprove of his performance. Sixteen percent are unsure.

"The Biden numbers are solid but not spectacular as the country tries to coalesce around a new administration that faces the dual challenge of daunting economic struggles and comforting a COVID-weary public," Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy highlighted.

Biden’s approval/disapproval rating stands at 54%-36% in an average of all the national polls conducted since the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

While Biden starts out his presidency in a higher polling position than his predecessor – President Trump’s approval registered in the mid 40s in January 2017 – he lags behind the three two-term presidents who preceded Trump.

Barack Obama’s approval rating stood in the 60s in Januart 2009, and George W. Bush and Bill Clinton were each in the upper 50s at the start of their tenures in Januart 2001 and January 1993.

As there was with Trump, there’s a sharp partisan divide among Americans over the job Biden is doing in office. Nearly nine in 10 Democrats approve of Biden’s performance, but that plunges to 11% among Republicans. A plurality of independents – 44%-36% – approve of the job Biden’s doing in the White House.

There are also wide gender gap it comes to the president’s approval ratings.

Biden stands at 58%–27% approval/disapproval among women, but his numbers plunge to 38%–45% among men.

While Biden’s overall approval rating is above water in that more approve than disapprove, the top four members of Congress are all underwater to varying degrees.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the Senate, stands at 37%–42%. While that’s nothing to brag about, it’s far higher than that of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the chamber. McConnell stands at 21%–67% and is even underwater among Republicans, at 31%–51%.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the longtime Democratic leader from California, stands at 45%–47%. And House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the top Republican in the chamber, stands at 27%–45%.

The Quinnipiac University survey was conducted using live telephone operators, with 1,075 adults nationwide questioned. The poll’s overall sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.