President Biden told reporters on Wednesday that his annual physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center went "great," tamping down concerns over his health as the presidential election draws near.

Biden had just finished delivering remarks on how his administration’s policies on fighting crime in communities across the country are working when one reporter can be heard shouting if there’s anything Americans should know following his annual doctor’s visit.

"Well, they think I look too young," Biden replied.

Biden assured reporters that "everything’s great" regarding the check-up and that "there is nothing different than last year."

Biden had revealed earlier Wednesday that he was making an unannounced trip to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for a physical exam.

The exam comes after the report from Special Counsel Robert Hur that claimed the president had significant memory issues.

Earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that Biden's physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, does not believe a cognitive test is necessary. She said O'Connor believes Biden proves his cognitive ability "every day [in] how he operates and how he thinks."

Biden received his last physical on Feb. 16 of last year, when his physician gave him a clean bill of health in a letter that said Biden was "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

Biden has undergone yearly physical examinations since the beginning of his term, in line with every other commander in chief since President Richard Nixon.

Walter Reed, the hospital used by all presidents for routine medical care and examinations, is located in Bethesda, Maryland.

