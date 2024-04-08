Biden accuses Trump of 'simply lying' with abortion statement

President Biden offered his response to former President Trump's statement on abortion on Monday, claiming that Trump was "simply lying" about the end of Roe v. Wade and that Trump would sign a national abortion ban into law if given the opportunity.

Trump released a video statement Monday morning voicing his support for states to decide for themselves how to handle the issue of abortion, suggesting he does not support a federal ban. Biden argued that Trump was all talk in his statement Monday.

"With all his empty words on fertility treatments, Trump doesn't tell you the MAGA Republicans he controls in Congress have put forward bills that could ban fertility treatments and that the speaker of the House he empowered is one of the strongest supporters for a national abortion ban in the nation," Biden wrote.

"Let there be no illusion. If Donald Trump is elected and the MAGA Republicans in Congress put a national abortion ban on the Resolute Desk, Trump will sign it into law," he added.

Biden and Democrats have used abortion issues as a bludgeon against Republicans in multiple elections following 2022's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health decision. Biden says Trump's statement is merely an attempt to sidestep the attack.

"Trump is scrambling. He's worried that since he's the one responsible for overturning Roe, the voters will hold him accountable in 2024. Well, I have news for Donald. They will. America was built on personal freedom and liberty. So, there is nothing more un-American than having our personal freedoms taken away. And that is what Donald Trump has done," Biden wrote.

In Trump's Monday statement, he explicitly affirmed his support for in vitro fertilization (IVF) and he emphasized his support for states determining their own laws for abortion so long as there are exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother.

"The states will determine by vote, or legislation, or perhaps both, and whatever they decide must be the law of the land – in this case, the law of the state," Trump said. "Many states will be different. Many states will have a different number of weeks… at the end of the day it is all about the will of the people."

Trump reiterated that he was proud of the role he played in overturning Roe v. Wade, saying legal scholars on "both sides" had been in favor of the move.

"The Republican Party should always be on the side of the miracle of life and the side of mothers, fathers and their beautiful babies. IVF is an important part of that," Trump said.

In the wake of the Supreme Court move, Republican-dominated states have implemented a new wave of restrictions on abortion, like Florida's six-week ban, which will be on the state's ballot in November. Meanwhile, Democratic states have expanded their abortion rights and often opened their doors to non-state residents.