Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Trump warns lawmakers that if they ban TikTok, users will flock to ‘worse’ platform Facebook

Earlier this week, Trump posted on social media, 'If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business'

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Trump: If you’re going to ban TikTok, ban Facebook too Video

Trump: If you’re going to ban TikTok, ban Facebook too

Former President Donald Trump tells ‘MediaBuzz’ that he finds Facebook ‘extremely dishonest’ and raises concerns that users would flock to the American app that is ‘worse than TikTok.’

During an exclusive interview with Fox News Channel’s "MediaBuzz" on Sunday, former President Trump warned that U.S. lawmakers shouldn’t ban TikTok because it would benefit Facebook, which he called a "worse" social media platform.

Host Howard Kurtz prompted Trump, asking him why he apparently shifted his stance from supporting a ban of TikTok during his presidency to now disagreeing with the 197 Republicans who recently passed a bill to ban the app if its Chinese owners don’t sell it.

Trump replied, saying that he previously "gave the option of banning it" to the U.S. government, but noted, "I didn’t do any jawboning. I didn’t do anything."

GOP LAWMAKERS PRESS TIKTOK CEO ON 'DELUGE OF PRO-HAMAS CONTENT' ON PLATFORM

Trump talking on FNC

Former president Donald Trump tells Fox News Channel about his apparent shift on whether TikTok should be banned. (Fox News)

"I just said, ‘You guys want it banned, if you want.’ And Congress probably didn’t want it banned, you know, etc. It wasn’t something that I was demanding," he said, adding, "If I demanded it, I think I would have gotten it."

The former president committed to signing an executive order to ban the app in 2020, telling reporters at the time, "As far as TikTok is concerned, we’re banning them from the United States. I have that authority... It’s going to be signed tomorrow."

Shortly after, two federal judges blocked Trump’s executive order.

TRUMP REVEALS 'VERY FIRST ACTIONS' HE'LL TAKE AS PRESIDENT DURING OHIO RALLY, HAMMERS BIDEN'S BORDER POLICIES

Ahead of Congress’ vote on the recent TikTok ban, Trump expressed his disagreement with it, signaling a shift from his earlier position. He posted to Truth Social on Wednesday, writing, "If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don't want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!"

Trump told Kurtz about his current perspective on the Chinese-owned platform, stating, "There’s a danger to banning it with, you know, freedom of speech – there’s many different problems."

"But here’s what I did find," he continued, "I found Facebook to be extremely dishonest, and what would happen is, if you banned TikTok, if you take it away… those people are going to go into Facebook. And Facebook, in my opinion, is worse than TikTok by a lot."

The logo of TikTok app on a phone and a finger

Trump now disagrees with Congress' efforts to ban TikTok in the U.S., stating that the move would only benefit China.  (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Kurtz followed up by asking whether Trump’s new stance was influenced by a recent meeting he had with billionaire TikTok investor Jeff Yass.

The former president denied it was a factor, stating, "No, no, no. Actually, I didn’t even know that." He added that he never talked to Yass about the platform, before addressing Facebook once more. 

"If you’re gonna do it to TikTok, do it to Facebook. And what you can do is let them sell TikTok. Let them sell it in the market… But take it away from China control."

Trump then expressed his belief that China "controls Facebook" as well. "They have tremendous power in that company. There’s no question about that. They want to be in China, they want to go to China."

Following the interview, Kurtz clarified to viewers that Facebook "isn’t allowed to operate in China."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 