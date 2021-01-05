Former New York Lt Gov: Cuomo’s handling of coronavirus shows 'callous disregard for human life'

Betsy McCaughey, New York’s former lieutenant governor, is slamming the state’s current governor Andrew Cuomo’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Andrew Cuomo is showing a callous disregard for human life," McCaughey, who is also a New York Post columnist, told Bill Hemmer on "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday.

McCaughey criticized Cuomo’s March 25 directive, which required nursing homes to accept COVID-19-positive patients released from hospitals. The order also mandated that facilities ensure they could adequately care for those individuals while protecting other residents. The directive was reversed in May, when Cuomo said hospitals could not send patients back to nursing homes unless they had tested negative.

"Last spring, [Cuomo] ordered nursing homes to take in seniors and other patients with COVID as they were discharged from hospitals, even though it would mean the infection would rage through those nursing homes," McCaughey said.

McCaughey was also critical of the governor’s rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations.

"Cuomo didn’t bother to plan. All he did was criticize the vaccine [and] instill doubt because it was coming from the Trump administration," she said.

The state is currently in Phase 1A of its phased distribution process. Those eligible to receive the vaccine in this phase include, but are not limited to, high-risk hospital workers, residents and staff of nursing homes and other care facilities, EMS workers, and coroners, according to the state’s official website. Additional medical staff, such as private practice doctors and registered nurses, were added to the list Monday.

McCaughey believes seniors and cancer patients should be included on this list.

"Who’s bearing the brunt? Seniors and cancer patients," McCaughey said. "They find themselves totally in the dark, hearing that it may take months before they’re even eligible for a vaccine."

New York reported 11,368 total positive tests, 813 new hospital admissions and 138 deaths Monday.

Betsy McCaughey was New York’s Lieutenant Governor from 1995 to 1998, during Governor George Pataki’s first term.

Fox News’ Brittany de Lea and Gregg Re contributed to this report.