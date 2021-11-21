Beto O'Rourke stands by infamous pledge to 'take' guns from Americans if elected Texas governor

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke is standing by his previous pledge to "take" AR-15s and AK-47s away from citizens if he is elected governor.

​"I still hold this view," the former presidential candidate, whose real name is Robert Francis O'Rourke, said on CNN’s "State of the Union" on Sunday.

"Look, we are a state that has a long, proud tradition of responsible gun ownership," O’Rourke added. "And most of us here in Texas do not want to see our friends, our family members, our neighbors shot up with these weapons of war. So yes, I still hold this view."

O’Rourke, while running for president in 2020, famously said on a debate stage that "hell yes" he was going to take guns away from Americans if elected.

"Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," ​O’Rourke said in Houston, Texas. "We’re not going to allow it to be used against our fellow Americans anymore."​

In the CNN interview, O’Rourke called out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on the issue of gun control.

"We don’t want extremism in our gun laws," O’Rourke said. "We want to protect the Second Amendment, we want to protect the lives of our fellow Texans. And I know that when we come together and stop this divisive extremism that we see from Greg Abbott right now, we’re going to be able to do that."