Politics

Bernie Sanders urges people to focus on policy, not age when discussing Biden re-election

Sanders, at 82, is older than President Biden

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Sunday that while President Biden had a "terrible" debate against former President Trump, he recently spoke to Biden and continues to support him in his quest for re-election.

Sanders – who at 82 is older than Biden – said people should look beyond age, despite increasing concerns from both parties over the president's mental fitness.

"Biden is old," Sanders told host Robert Costa of the 81-year-old president. "He's not as articulate as he once was. I wish he could jump up the steps on Air Force One. He can't. What we have got to focus on is policy, whose policies have and will benefit the vast majority of the people in this country."

The senator said he believes the American people want a president with the "guts to take on corporate America." Someone who will expand Medicare, raise and extend the life of Social Security benefits, and talk about a "permanent child tax credit to cut childhood poverty in America by 50%." 

SECOND LOCAL RADIO HOST ADMITS TO GETTING QUESTIONS FROM BIDEN TEAM AHEAD OF INTERVIEW WITH PRESIDENT

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders

The independent senator from Vermont says he supports Biden over former President Trump in the 2024 election. (Getty Images)

Sanders said 60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck, and that 25% of "elderly people" are trying to live off $15,000 a year or less.

"The American people want an agenda for the next four years that speaks to the needs of the working class of this country," Sanders said. "He has got to say, ‘I am prepared to take on corporate greed, massive income and wealth inequality and stand with the working class in this country.’ He does that, he's going to win and win big."

BIDEN TAKES BLAME FOR ‘BAD NIGHT’ IN DEBATE AGAINST TRUMP: ‘MY FAULT, NO ONE ELSE’S FAULT'

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders split image

Bernie Sanders says he has spoken to President Biden in the days since his debate with President Trump. (Getty Images)

Sanders wrapped up the interview by saying he is running for re-election as senator from Vermont. 

