Photo of Bernie Sanders sitting alone in cold at Biden inauguration takes off

A photo of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders sitting alone at President Biden's inauguration went viral on social media Wednesday.

The photo shows the former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, clad in winter clothes and a mask, sitting in a socially distant crowd watching Biden's inauguration.

The official Twitter account for "People for Bernie," a grassroots movement in support of the former presidential candidate, tweeted out the photo and called for a "caption contest."

The Vermont senator's wool mittens, which caught some media attention after the photo went viral, are no stranger to the public. They even have their own Twitter account.

Essex Junction, Vt., teacher Jen Ellis made and gifted the mittens to Sanders last January, according to Vermont News outlet Seven Days.

Sanders previously expressed interest in serving as Biden's Labor secretary and has warned the president not to completely shut progressives out of his Cabinet.

The Vermont senator officially endorsed Biden in April, less than a week after suspending his own campaign.