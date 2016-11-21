Baltimore closes in on toy gun ban

If nannies on the City Council have their way, you can still own guns in Baltimore, just nothing that looks like them.

Council Bill 16-0761, which passed its second round of voting on Nov. 14, would ban the possession of toy or replica guns in Baltimore that could be “reasonably perceived as a firearm.”

This legislation is in response to police shootings of young boys carrying fake guns perceived as firearms, specifically the non-fatal shooting of 14-year old Dedric Colvin in East Baltimore in April. He was holding a BB gun.

“If we had our way, we would ban all handguns in the city of Baltimore,” said Baltimore City Councilman Jim Kraft. “We just don’t have the authority to do it.”

