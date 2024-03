Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

David Axelrod, once an adviser to former President Barack Obama, criticized former President Donald Trump on Monday for mocking President Biden's stutter.

Trump was at a campaign rally in Rome, Georgia over the weekend when he mocked Biden's State of the Union speech.

"Mocking someone’s stutter for laughs is pathetic and small, the stuff of schoolyard bullies not grownups," Axelrod wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Acting like a total jack*** doesn't make you strong."

In a clip, Trump is seen impersonating Biden saying he was going to "going to bring the country t- t- t- t- together. "I'm going to bring it together."

TRUMP INVITES NIKKI HALEY SUPPORTERS TO JOIN MAGA MOVEMENT, CELEBRATES SUPER TUESDAY VICTORIES

A transcript of Biden's SOTU speech revealed he didn't actually say what Trump alleged was said, The Washington Post reported.

Biden has been public about his life-long struggle with stuttering. While talking about the campaign trail on the debate stage in December 2019, Biden imitated a child he met with a stutter, saying to him, "I can’t talk."

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders later wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about," referring to the debate moment. She clarified in another tweet that she was not mocking people with speech impediments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden responded, "I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up."