Asa Hutchinson endorses Nikki Haley ahead of New Hampshire primary, says Trump tries to ‘divide’ country

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson endorsed Nikki Haley on Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s Republican primary in New Hampshire.

"Anyone who believes Donald Trump will unite this country has been asleep over the last 8 years," Hutchinson wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Trump intentionally tries to divide America and will continue to do so. Go @NikkiHaley in New Hampshire. #FITN."

Hutchinson’s support of Haley comes less than a week after he dropped out as a presidential candidate after he failed to gain any traction in the Iowa caucuses.

Former presidential candidates Vikek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., have already endorsed Trump.

Hutchinson is the first former 2024 candidate to endorse Haley.

Hutchinson has been sharply critical of Trump before and was booed last year after he said in front of a Republican crowd that it was likely Trump would be found guilty of a felony before the election was over.

He also said earlier last year that Trump should drop out of the race after he was first indicted on criminal charges, saying that it would be a "sideshow and distraction" during the election.

Haley placed a narrow third in Iowa to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis but is polling second in New Hampshire to Trump who also won Iowa. Trump, however, won Iowa by 30 points and has a double-digital lead in New Hampshire.