Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

STATE AND LOCAL
Published

Arkansas election determined by roll of dice after tie

Kaitlyn Schallhorn
By Kaitlyn Schallhorn | Fox News
An Arkansas city council election was decided by rolling dice after it resulted in a tie.

An Arkansas city council election was decided by rolling dice after it resulted in a tie. (iStock)

Arkansas city council candidates rolled the dice with their election Thursday – literally.

The Hoxie City Council runoff election between incumbent Alderwoman Becky Linebaugh and challenger Cliff Farmer ultimately resulted in a tie with 223 votes each. So, to determine the winner, both candidates rolled dice at the Lawrence County courthouse.

Farmer rolled a four, but Linebaugh rolled a six, meaning she could hang onto her seat.

CONTROL OF ALASKA HOUSE COULD COME DOWN TO A COIN TOSS

Farmer’s loss was made worse by the fact that he didn’t even vote for himself in the election. Farmer, a first-time candidate, reportedly vacationed in Florida with his wife ahead of the election and didn’t make it back to Hoxie before the polls closed – thus preventing him from casting a ballot and leaving the race in a tie.

Farmer’s wife had voted early.

Hoxie is about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Kaitlyn Schallhorn is a Reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter: @K_Schallhorn.