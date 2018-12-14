Arkansas election determined by roll of dice after tie

Arkansas city council candidates rolled the dice with their election Thursday – literally.

The Hoxie City Council runoff election between incumbent Alderwoman Becky Linebaugh and challenger Cliff Farmer ultimately resulted in a tie with 223 votes each. So, to determine the winner, both candidates rolled dice at the Lawrence County courthouse.

Farmer rolled a four, but Linebaugh rolled a six, meaning she could hang onto her seat.

Farmer’s loss was made worse by the fact that he didn’t even vote for himself in the election. Farmer, a first-time candidate, reportedly vacationed in Florida with his wife ahead of the election and didn’t make it back to Hoxie before the polls closed – thus preventing him from casting a ballot and leaving the race in a tie.

Farmer’s wife had voted early.

Hoxie is about 115 miles northeast of Little Rock.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.