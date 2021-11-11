Arizona school board president kept sensitive personal information on protesting parents, documents suggest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 600 parents in Scottsdale, Arizona, are demanding the resignation of the school board president after a shocking revelation.

The president, or possibly his father, appears to have kept a dossier on 47 parents who dared to speak out against his policies at school board meetings — a dossier complete with Social Security numbers, background checks, a divorce paper, mortgage documents, trade certifications, and screenshots of Facebook posts.

"I'd call this retaliation," Amy Carney, a mother of six and candidate for the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) governing board, told Fox News on Thursday. She said "the list of parents targeted in the drive appears to be anyone who has spoken out about anything against our district publicly or online."

Fox News has examined the dossier but is not making all of it public in order to protect the privacy of the parents involved.

Carney told Fox News that more than 650 parents have signed a petition demanding that SUSD Governing Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg resign in the wake of the scandal.

LOUDOUN SCHOOL BOARD MEETING ERUPTS INTO SHOUTING AS PARENT GROUP FILES PETITION TO OUST BOARD CHAIR

The Scottsdale Independent first reported on the "Greenburg Files," an extensive opposition-research-style dossier of parents who spoke up at school board meetings on issues ranging from COVID-19 restrictions to critical race theory. Greenburg reportedly revealed the digital dossier – stored on Google Drive – in August, when he sent a screenshot of an image from the drive to resident Kim Stafford in an email.

The Google Drive shows four people tied to the account: Mark Greenburg, the president's father, is the owner of the drive; Jann-Michael Greenburg; a person with the email address belonging to SUSD governing board member Zachary Lindsay; and a Scottsdale woman who has yet to be identified.

Mark Greenburg nor SUSD respond to Fox News’ requests for comment. The National School Boards Association, of which it appears SUSD is a member, did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment either.

"I categorically deny having anything to do with any of this," Jann-Michael Greenburg told the Independent. He did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. Lindsay also denied having any involvement or knowledge of the drive. He told the Independent that the email address is a personal address of his, but that it currently has 160,000 unread emails.

Despite Greenburg's denial, the active link to the site became private around 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, after the Independent called the family. Furthermore, parents have said that Greenburg's Facebook profile and his website have disappeared.

The dossier includes 18 folders marked CAN-Network, a reference to the Community Advocacy Network, a group of parents that formed last year advocating for in-person learning and against mask mandates. It refers to parents as "wackos."

PARENT GROUP FILES PETITION TO REMOVE LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD CHAIR

The dossier also includes videos showing a man taking photographs of parents and children in the hours before a school board meeting. "Somewhere around here we have a private investigator who's writing down all of their plates," the man says in the video. "They don't know it's me … I covered up my license plate."

Parents also highlighted a video from the dossier in which a speaker says, "I really want Edmond to die. I’ll be so happy, I’ll have a f---ing party," alluding to a vocal parent whom Greenburg has sued for defamation.

The petition calls for Greenburg's "immediate termination."

"There is no legitimate purpose for any of these background checks, deeds, marital records, financial documents, professional certifications and more to be curated, stored, and shared in such a manner by Mr. Greenburg," the petition states.

Amanda Wray, an administrator of the CAN Facebook group, argued that Greenburg had engaged in cyberstalking. According to Section 13-2923 of the Arizona Revised Statutes, anyone found guilty of cyberstalking can be fined up to $1,000 per infraction and sentenced to one year in jail.

Arizona House Rep. Joseph Chaplik also called for Greenburg's resignation.

"As a Scottsdale parent and member of the community I am calling for the resignation of Jann-Michael Greenburg," Chaplik said in a statement. "The evidence of his cyber-stalking and spreading of an enemies list should be the last straw for his fellow board members and I expect them to join me in this call."

Shiry Shapir, a mother of three and candidate for SUSD superintendent, also called for his resignation.

"They're not on the same side as us," Shapir told Fox News in an interview on Thursday. She recalled a hot-mic situation in which Greenburg said "Jesus f---ing Christ, you people," twice during parents' public comments.

"I think he knows his time is up," Shapir told Fox News. "I think, come tomorrow, we're going to hear something. There's going to be some criminal investigation," she predicted. "I hope our attorney general does something about this. He needs to."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich did not respond to Fox News' request for comment by press time.

Shapir noted the stalking behind the Greenburg Files and wryly added, "And we're the domestic terrorists?"