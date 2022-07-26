Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Second Amendment
Published

Arizona leads lawsuit to halt Biden administration gun rules: 'unconstitutional'

Arizona AG Mark Brnovich argues that the ATF's rulemakings threaten the privacy of gunowners

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Maj Toure says gun control debate was ‘done when the Second Amendment was written’ Video

Maj Toure says gun control debate was ‘done when the Second Amendment was written’

Black Guns Matter and Solutionary Center founder Maj Toure explains why he believes gun rights are human rights.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona is leading a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Explosives (ATF) over the latter’s recent "unconstitutional rulemakings" that would regulate the manufactured parts of firearms. 

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has filed a lawsuit accusing the ATF’s rulemaking of seeking to "regulate unfinished, non-functional firearms parts as if they were complete firearms" as well as "ban homemade guns." 

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich during an interview on Fox News.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich during an interview on Fox News. (Fox News)

"The ATF is attempting to overshoot the authority granted to it by Congress," Brnovich said in a statement. "The rulemakings are unconstitutional, impractical, and would likely put a large number of parts manufacturers out of business."

Brnovich’s complaint further alleges that the ATF’s rulemaking takes steps toward the "illegal creation" of a national firearms registry that would require firearms retailers to keep all sales records beyond their current 20-year retention requirement and eventually turn them over to the ATF instead of responsibly destroying them. 

MISSISSIPPI PUBLIC SCHOOLS VOTE TO UPDATE GUN POLICIES, PAVING WAY FOR STAFF TO CARRY FIREARMS ON CAMPUS

Brnovich’s said such a policy would potentially threaten the privacy of gun owners in the United States. 

Brnovich previously led a 20-state coalition in a comment letter rebuking a proposed rule that would give the ATF The power to regular firearm parts. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has contacted the ATF for comment and will update this story accordingly. 

Fox News' Kelly Laco contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  

More from Politics