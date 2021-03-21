Arizona governor hits Biden for poor communication on border: ‘He’s got a big microphone’ and should use it

President Biden has attempted to ease chaos at the border by advising migrants to turn around but Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey told ABC News’ "This Week" Sunday that he’s got to do better than that to make a difference.

"He certainly can communicate more often, more clearly and he should be talking to President [Andres Manuel Lopez] Obrador," he said. "He’s got a big microphone. He needs to use it appropriately."

Ducey pointed out the scale of Biden’s immigration campaign, which has so far sparked a 460% spike in "illegal apprehensions" and more than 100,000 migrants in custody, including 13,000 minors.

"This is a historic record for the agency," he said. "It’s been the reverse of the Biden administration of the Trump policies and it needs attention."

The governor said he believes Migrant Protection Protocols released under Trump was the right policy and was "working" to disincentive migrants from embarking on a dangerous journey.

ABC host Martha Raddatz met the governor at the border as well as other migrants who were frustrated with the president’s new directive to reverse course. One migrant named Ophelia and her 10-year-old son were headed back to Guatemala after trusting that under Biden she’d be welcomed into the states.

"Biden promised that we could cross with minors," Ophelia said.