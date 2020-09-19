AOC warns libs Trump-Biden election a lifestyle changer: ‘There’s no going back to brunch’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has braced her supporters for a very different future than they may have expected -- even if presidential nominee Joe Biden and other Democrats prevail in November.

"There’s no going back to brunch,” the New York Democrat warned in an online post.

Ackowledging that Republicans are determined to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat with a conservative pick, the progressive congresswoman told her 8 million Twitter followers that democracy itself was at stake in the coming election.

“Our democracy is at a faint heartbeat; it was broken even before Trump. But so long as we can save lives, I believe we have an obligation to do so as we build a new world,” she captioned her Twitter video.

“And after we work to command victory in November, I need folks to realize that there’s no going back to brunch,” she added, meaning that progressives can't get complacent even if they win.

Ocasio-Cortez, who was a Sen. Bernie Sanders surrogate during his presidential run and has been visibly lukewarm on Joe Biden’s candidacy, feverishly took to her social media accounts following Ginsburg’s death from cancer Friday to implore progressives that this election is "about survival.”

“Voting for Joe Biden is not about whether you agree with him,” she said into the camera. “It’s a vote to let our democracy live another day.”

While Sanders built a progressive youth movement during his runs in 2016 and 2020, Biden has struggled with getting younger voters excited about his more moderate policies.

The congresswoman told reporters Saturday that if Republicans succeed in getting a conservative justice through and Biden wins, “we should leave all options on the table, including the numbers of justices that are on the Supreme Court.”