Ocasio-Cortez staffer calls Israel a 'racist European ethnostate' that was built on 'stolen land'

A staffer for "Squad" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , D-N.Y., referred to Israel as a "racist European ethnostate" on social media.

Hussain Altamimi joined Ocasio-Cortez’s office in November as a legislative assistant, posting shortly after a picture of him and the congresswoman on Instagram with the caption "New beginnings."

Then, last week, Altamimi targeted Israel in an Instagram story calling the U.S.’s key Middle Eastern ally a "racist European ethnostate."

"Israel is a racist European ethnostate built on stolen land from its indigenous population!" Altamimi wrote on Christmas Eve, according to a screenshot obtained by Fox News Digital.

Altamimi’s comments were in response to a post he shared from an account with the handle "Let’s Talk Palestine,'' which claimed there is a "racial hierarchy" in Israel.

"This reveals the principle underpinning Israeli apartheid: It’s not about where you’re born," the shared post reads. "It’s about whether you’re Jewish or non-Jewish. Your ethnicity determines your rights [and] level in the racial hierarchy."

"Israel is an exclusive ethnostate, established to serve one ethnic group at the expense of another," the post continued.

Let’s Talk Palestine’s Instagram profile lists it as a "Nonprofit Organization," with the group making several anti-Israel posts.

One post by the account is titled "The Ethnic Cleansing of Jerusalem" and claims Israel has been engaging in the "ethnic cleansing" of Palestinians since taking control of East Jerusalem in the late 1960s.

Another post presents "key Palestinian actors" as Pokémon cards — including the terrorist organizations Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Earlier this year, the New York Democrat called Israel an "Apartheid state" and said, "Apartheid states aren’t democracies."

Ocasio-Cortez isn't the only member of the "Squad" who has had someone on their payroll attacking Israel. Rasha Mubarak, a Palestinian activist whose firm was sent $96,000 in payments between March 2020 and March 2021 for "fundraising consulting" from Rep. Rashida Tlaib's campaign, has repeatedly called Israel an "apartheid" state, which has been echoed by Tlaib herself.

Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

