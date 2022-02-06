Expand / Collapse search
Democrats
Published

AOC heading to Texas to campaign against Democratic colleague

Jessica Cisneros is looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar

By Michael Lee | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., announced a rally in Texas to support two candidates in next month's Democratic primary.

"Texans, are you ready?" Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. "We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th… This one’s going to be special."

Ocasio-Cortez will rally in support of Greg Casar, who the New York Democrat officially endorsed last week.

"Because of his roots as a labor organizer, I know Greg and I will work together to organize year-round and deliver on Medicare for All, good jobs, and climate justice," Ocasio-Cortez said at the time. "I’m proud to support his campaign and will be doing everything I can to help him win this primary on March 1."

The rally will also support Jessica Cisneros, who is looking to unseat incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, in Texas' 28th Congressional District. 

Cuellar previously bested Cisneros by four points in the 2020 primary, but now faces controversy after his home was raided by FBI agents last month.

The FBI has not charged the lawmaker with a crime, but Cisneros has called the investigation "alarming" and boasted that Ocasio-Cortez is "ready to work alongside us to finally bring true representation to South Texas families."

Casar, who faces off with three other candidates in Texas' 35th Congressional District, said he was "honored" to have the endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez.

"I’m honored to have earned the endorsement of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who boldly fights for working families every single day," Casar said of the endorsement. "I look forward to working with her to deliver for TX-35 residents."

Michael Lee is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @UAMichaelLee

