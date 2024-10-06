Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Anti-Israel protester lights himself on fire outside of White House

Samuel Mena Jr is a photojournalist who accused the media of spreading 'misinformation'

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Israel is trying to go after Hezbollah’s weapons storage facilities: Trey Yingst Video

Fox News chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports on Israel targeting Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters and his new book on ‘Special Report.’

A photojournalist lit himself on fire outside the White House on Saturday in protest against Israel's war in Gaza and America's support for the regime.

The man, Samuel Mena Jr., lit his left arm on fire and was seen screaming in pain and shouting that the media was spreading "misinformation." Law enforcement officers quickly surrounded Mena and restrained him, putting out the fire.

One bystander could be seen pouring a bottle of water on Mena's arm after the flames were extinguished.

A blog posted to Mena's website shortly before the incident suggested he only intended to burn his arm.

HAMAS TERRORISTS ‘SYSTEMATICALLY AND INTENTIONALLY’ COMMITTED SEXUAL VIOLENCE DURING OCT. 7 ATTACK: REPORT

"To the 10 thousand children in Gaza that have lost a limb in this conflict, I give my left arm to you. I pray my voice was able to raise up yours, and that your smiles never disappear," Mena wrote.

The blog also says Mena first tried to end the "genocide" in Gaza by making a documentary. He later gave up on the effort, however, convinced that it wouldn't make a difference.

DOJ CHARGES HAMAS LEADERS OVER ‘TERRORIST ATROCITIES’ IN OCT 7 ISRAEL ATTACK

Police help a man who set himself on fire as people demonstrate to mark one year of the war between Hamas and Israel in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 5, 2024.

Mena's social media profiles say he worked for the local CBS affiliate AZFamily and graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism.

Authorities transported Mena to the hospital soon after the incident and confirmed that his injuries were not life-threatening.

"The District of Columbia has a long and proud history of peaceful first amendment activities and the Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations and other events every year," first responders said in a statement.

Isreal remains deep in conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

Isreal remains deep in conflict with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza. (Stringer/Stringer/dpa via Getty Images)

"We will continue to support those who choose to protest peaceful and safely, and we will continue to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts while in our city," the added.

The incident comes months after a member of the U.S. Air Force set himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in February. Senior Airman Aaron Bushnell, 25, also carried out the act in protest against Israel's campaign in Gaza, saying in a recorded video that he would "no longer be complicit in genocide."

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

