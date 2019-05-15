Andy McCarthy on Brennan criticizing new review of Russia probe's origins: ‘What’s he worried about?’

Former U.S. attorney and Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy said it’s “ridiculous” that some Democrats are complaining about Attorney General William Barr’s review of the origins of the Russia investigation.

Barr has appointed John Durham, a U.S. attorney in Connecticut, to examine the genesis of the Russian probe and determine if intelligence-collection efforts targeting the Trump campaign were “lawful and appropriate.”

DISPUTE ERUPTS OVER WHETHER BRENNAN, COMEY PUSHED STEELE DOSSIER, AS DOJ PROBE INTO MISCONDUCT BEGINS

Former CIA Director John Brennan insisted on MSNBC Tuesday that surveillance of the Trump campaign went through a “rigorous due process” and was approved by the FISA court.

Any efforts by Republicans to portray the surveillance as a “deep state” operation are a misrepresentation, Brennan said.

Appearing on “America’s Newsroom” Wednesday, McCarthy said this is all part of an “oversight exercise,” as intelligence agencies’ internal watchdogs are supposed to provide oversight, along with Congress.

He said he would like to see a thorough investigation of how Justice Department and FBI officials presented information to the FISA court, and also how the FISA court justified granting some of the warrants on Trump campaign associates, primarily Carter Page.

“If what Director Brennan is saying is true, then what’s he worried about?” McCarthy said.

“We spent two years on a phishing expedition under the guise of collusion," he continued. "They’re now gonna complain about oversight of the intelligence and the Justice Department and the FBI? That seems ridiculous to me.”

Fox News’ Bradford Betz contributed to this report.