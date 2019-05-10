Andrew McCarthy slams Comey for media appearances, handling of Clinton, Trump investigations

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy said the country's top cops handled their role in the 2016 presidential elections "pretty poorly" and says former FBI directors should keep their opinions on current investigations to themselves.

"There's a lot that went on here that's very disturbing," McCarthy said on "Fox & Friends."

"The bureau was thrust into the politics of the 2016 election whether they wanted to be or not because of the Hillary Clinton investigation, (which) was a criminal investigation that was going on right in the middle of the campaigns so there was no avoiding it.

"The question is, given that they were dealt a bad hand, how did they play it? I think they played it pretty poorly."

ANDREW MCCARTHY: THE BIG LIE THAT BAR LIED

McCarthy, a Fox News contributor, also called out former FBI Director James Comey for slamming Trump every chance he gets and said it's reckless for Comey to "suggest that because he was the director of the FBI that he has special knowledge" of what happens inside the doors now.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think it's right for our intelligence chiefs whether it's Comey or Clapper or Brennan to be suggesting that because they had these positions, they have some special knowledge that they wish they could tell us all," McCarthy said.

It comes after Comey described deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as not having “strong character” Thursday while appearing on a CNN town hall telecast.

“I think people like that, like Rod Rosenstein, who are people of accomplishment but not real sterling character, strong character, find themselves trapped. And then they start telling themselves a story to justify their being trapped which is, 'Yeah, he's awful but the country needs me,’” Comey told host Anderson Cooper.

Cooper brought up Rosenstein as Comey was responding to a question about a recent op-ed he penned, in which he wrote that the president “eats your soul in small bites.”

“Republicans are doing this in Congress. ‘Yeah, it's awful, but if I speak I'll get defeated and this nation needs me here right now.’ So they start to make little compromises to stay on the team. Talk about collusion, saying that's what I need to do to survive and in the process, he has eaten their soul, they’re lost. So that's what happens to so many of people,” Comey said.

Rosenstein was honored with a Department of Justice send-off on Thursday, after submitting his resignation to President Trump last month. His departure will reportedly take effect Saturday.