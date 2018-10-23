Andrew Gillum got 'Hamilton' tickets from undercover FBI agent, records show

Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, accepted tickets to the Broadway musical "Hamilton" from an undercover FBI agent in the summer of 2016, according to documents made public Tuesday as part of an investigation by the state's ethics commission.

The records include text messages between Gillum, the mayor of Tallahassee, and former lobbyist Adam Corey. An attorney for Corey turned over the documents to the ethics panel in response to a subpoena. The commission has been investigating a complaint brought against Gillum related to trips he took to Costa Rica and New York City. Gillum has asserted that he paid for all expenses related to both trips.

The Tampa Bay Times newspaper first reported the content of the records.

On Aug. 10, 2016, Corey texted Gillum: "Mike Miller and the crew have tickets for us for Hamilton tonight at 8 p.m." Gillum responded: "Awesome news about Hamilton."

In fact, "Mike Miller" was an undercover FBI agent posing as a developer as part of an ongoing investigation into Tallahassee's government.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Corey text contradicts a statement put out by Gillum's campaign last month, which said that Corey had given Gillum's brother Marcus the "Hamilton" ticket in exchange for a ticket to an unidentified concert.

The Gillum campaign did not immediately respond to emailed requests for comment by Fox News. A FBI spokesperson declined to confirm or deny the existence of any investigation into Tallahassee's government.

Corey's attorney, Chris Kise, told the Tampa Bay Times that the records show that "no criminal activity took place.

"Mr. Corey seeks, as he has sought in the past, to remove himself from the center of rampant and untoward speculation," Kise added. "Hopefully, disclosure of the actual facts will now permit him to do so, and to move forward with his life and career.

Polls have shown Gillum holding a slight lead in the gubernatorial race against Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis, who directly asked Gillum if he paid for the "Hamilton" tickets in a debate between the two men on Sunday.

Gillum declined to answer the question directly, saying:: "First of all, I am a grown man. My wife and I take vacations and we pay for our own vacations … I don't take free trips from anybody. I'm a hard-working person, I know that may not fit your description of what you think people like me do, but I've worked hard for everything that I've gotten in my life."

