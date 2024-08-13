Amy Klobuchar wins Minnesota primary to fight for fourth Senate term

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., successfully fended off her primary challengers Tuesday and is advancing to Minnesota’s general Senate election in November.

The North Star State’s senior senator is seeking a fourth term, having first been elected to Congress in 2006 as the first woman from Minnesota to hold the job.

She chairs the Senate Rules Committee and the Senate Democratic Steering Committee, a lower-level caucus leadership role.

MINNESOTA GOP DEMANDS PROBE AFTER NONCITIZEN CLAIMS RECEIVING PRIMARY BALLOT WITHOUT REGISTERING TO VOTE

Klobuchar faced four other declared challengers in the race, but none posed a serious threat to her re-election.

One of her challengers for the Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party nomination, the Democratic Party affiliate in Minnesota, is Steve Carlson, who unsuccessfully challenged her in 2018 and ran against Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., as an independent in 2020.

And just one of Klobuchar’s primary opponents in the race, Ahmad Hassan, has any campaign finance data available on the Federal Election Commission website.

MINNESOTA MURDER STATS ROSE UNDER WALZ'S LEADERSHIP AS HE TRIES TO TIE VIOLENT CRIME TREND TO TRUMP: DATA

But Klobuchar is heading into the general election with a significant war chest of roughly $6.5 million cash on hand.

Her national profile skyrocketed during the 2020 election, after more than a decade in the Senate, when Klobuchar launched her own unsuccessful bid for president.

Soon after she launched her campaign in early 2019, Klobuchar was dogged by reports that she mistreated and demeaned her own Senate staffers.

MINNESOTA DEM LAWMAKER DEFENDS WALZ AGAINST 'RADICAL' LABEL FROM GOP: 'COULDN'T DISAGREE MORE'

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She dropped out after a poor performance in the South Carolina primary and endorsed President Biden.

Klobuchar faces far better prospects in the November election to keep her seat, however. Minnesota as a state has leaned Democratic in recent years.

The senator won re-election in 2018 with 60% of the vote and won her seat in 2012 with 65%.