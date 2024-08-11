Minnesota GOP demands probe after noncitizen claims receiving primary ballot without registering to vote

The Minnesota GOP and Republican National Committee are demanding an investigation after a noncitizen came forward claiming he received a primary ballot in the mail without registering to vote.

In what was described as "potentially not an isolated incident," a noncitizen, lawfully present in Minnesota, reported to the state Republican Party that he did not register to vote, or request a ballot, yet is currently on the Minnesota voter roll and received a primary ballot in the mail. The individual claimed he does not know how the ballot was sent and is concerned it may affect residence or future citizenship eligibility.

Kevin Cline, election integrity counsel for the Republican National Committee, and David Hann, chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party, brought the matter to the attention of Minnesota Secretary of State Steven Simon in a letter last week, demanding an immediate review of the voter rolls to ensure only eligible citizens are registered and receive ballots, a full investigation, and an immediate remedy.

Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who recently became Kamala Harris' vice presidential running mate, signed into law in March 2023 a bill known as "Drivers Licenses For All," which allows state residents, regardless of immigration status, to obtain a license. At the time, the governor said there were 81,000 undocumented immigrants in Minnesota, so the law would "increase safety across Minnesota."

HARRIS VP PICK MINNESOTA GOV TIM WALZ LAVISHED ILLEGAL MIGRANTS WITH TAXPAYER-FUNDED 'BLANKET OF BENEVOLENCE'

"The risk of noncitizens engaging in election activities in Minnesota has never been greater," Cline and Hann wrote. "Following the passage of HF4-2023, individuals seeking to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license or identification card are no longer required to provide proof of citizenship or lawful presence."

The Republicans cited how county election officials rely on the State Voter Registration System to check the eligibility of voters.

"Does the SVRS system have the capability to keep up with the recent changes in Minnesota law in regard to ‘Drivers Licenses For All?’" they asked the Minnesota secretary of state. "Does your office verify the eligibility of people who are automatically registered when a person interacts with state agencies?"

WITH 26 DAYS UNTIL VOTING STARTS, 'ELECTION SEASON' KICKS OFF SOONER THAN YOU THINK

The incident involving the noncitizen reportedly receiving a primary ballot "indicates that the system to ensure noncitizens do not vote in elections in Minnesota may be seriously flawed or that the staff charged with ensuring that only eligible voters are registered to vote were negligent in their duties," the letter says. "It is our understanding that the rulemaking for automatic voter registration has yet to take place. What steps has your office taken to ensure only American citizens are making it onto the voter rolls?"

The letter set a deadline of Monday, Aug. 12, for Simon’s office to provide the RNC and Minnesota Republican Party "with information concerning the protocols and standard operating procedures that your office takes to ensure that noncitizens are not registered to vote, much less receive an unrequested ballot."

The letter also demands Simon’s office "take immediate action to review all voter registrations within the SVRS to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote and receive ballots."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a potentially catastrophic failure of the voter registration system," Cline and Hann wrote. "We demand that you take immediate action to investigate the cause and remedy the situation immediately. Complete transparency in these processes is the only way to ensure the faith in elections that the people of Minnesota deserve."

Fox News Digital reached out to Simon's and Walz's offices for comment but did not immediately hear back.