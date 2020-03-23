Amy Klobuchar says her husband has coronavirus: 'I pray for him’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Monday that her husband has tested positive for coronavirus and that he is currently being treated in a Virginia hospital.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., a former Democratic presidential hopeful, said her husband received the results of his COVID-19 test on Monday morning.

THESE US SENATORS ARE IN QUARANTINE OVER CORONAVIRUS THREAT

“While I cannot see him and he is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I are constantly calling and texting and emailing,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery.”

Klobuchar said that her husband is “exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.”

Klobuchar described her husband’s symptoms, saying he “kept having a temperature and a bad, bad, cough.”

“When he started coughing up blood, he got a test and a chest X-ray and they checked him into a hospital in Virginia because of a variety of things including very low oxygen levels which haven’t really improved,” she explained. “He now has pneumonia and is on oxygen but not a ventilator.”

Klobuchar explained that she and her husband have “been in different places for the last two weeks” and that she is “outside the 14-day period for getting sick.” She added that her doctor has advised her not to get tested for COVID-19.

“As everyone is aware, there are test shortages for people who need them everywhere and I don’t qualify to get one under any standard,” she said. “I love my husband so very much and not being able to be there at the hospital by his side is one of the hardest things about this disease.”

MNUCHIN VOWS 'WE'RE GOING TO GET THIS DONE' AFTER CORONAVIRUS BILL BLOCKED

She added: “I hope he will be home soon. I know so many Americans are going through this and so much worse right now. So I hope and pray for you, just as I hope you will do for my husband. Meanwhile I am working in the Senate to get help to the American people.”

Klobuchar's announcement comes after Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said he tested positive for COVID-19, sending himself, as well as Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, into self-quarantine. GOP Sens. Cory Gardner, R-Co., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., are also in self-quarantine over interactions with different individuals who tested positive for the virus.

As of Monday morning, the U.S. has 35,345 positive cases of COVID-19 with a death toll of 473 people.