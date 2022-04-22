Americans weigh in: What's Biden's biggest accomplishment?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans in a Washington, D.C. suburb shared what they thought has been President Biden's biggest accomplishment.

"Fighting the pandemic with the availability of vaccines," one woman told Fox News. "I think he's a great president for the four years he'll be here, and I'm very pleased with that."

Others in Alexandria, where roughly 80% voted for Biden in 2020, were less impressed with Biden's record.

"I can't think of anything," one woman told Fox News.

Another man said: "I don't think he has one big accomplishment."

Biden averaged a 41% approval rating for his most recent quarter in office, Gallup reported Friday.

The president reportedly told former President Barack Obama that he plans to run for reelection, two unnamed sources told The Hill . Several in Alexandria felt Biden had done well controlling the pandemic and had brought stability to the presidency.

"Binging his sobriety to the presidency," one man, Bob, told Fox News. "Bringing a sense of decency back, bringing stability back, bringing the thought process back."

"He's not perfect, but none of us are," Bob continued.