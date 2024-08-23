Alaska Republican drops out of multi-way House race, dealing surprise blow to Democrats nationally

In what may be a surprise blow to Democratic chances of holding a key red-state seat in the U.S. House, Alaska Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom announced Friday she is suspending her campaign for Congress.

Dahlstrom was in what was essentially a three-way race with incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich III – who comes from a prominent political family in the Last Frontier.

While Dahlstrom did not immediately endorse Begich, she suggested in comments announcing her withdrawal that her reason for running was to see Peltola defeated.

"I entered this race because Alaskans deserve better representation than what we have received from Mary Peltola in Washington," Dahlstrom said in a statement.

"At this time, the best thing I can do to see that goal realized is to withdraw my name from the general election ballot and end my campaign," she said.

RANKED CHOICE VOTING RANKLES ELECTION SEASON

Due to the state enacting ranked choice voting by popular vote in 2020, elections in Alaska now differ from most other states in that the candidate to gain the majority of the votes is not necessarily declared the winner.

That aspect was front-and-center in the first general election race Peltola won – to succeed five-decade Republican Rep. Don Young, who died in office in 2022 at 88.

Peltola defeated both Begich and former Gov. Sarah Palin, who had both run as Republicans.

Though the two GOP candidates garnered more votes than Peltola, she was named the winner after the hierarchical rounds of ranked choice vote tallying concluded. Under the system, the lowest vote-getter is eliminated and that candidate's voters' "second-choice" votes get tallied instead, and so on.

IN THE ONLY STATE BORDERING RUSSIA, ALASKA GOVERNOR SAYS DEFENSES ARE STRONG

Under the more traditional electoral system, Alaska is a reliably red state, which the Cook Political Report currently placed at R+9. Republicans currently control the U.S. House by 220-211, with four vacancies. A less contested race in Alaska could give Republicans more breathing room.

Republicans, including Kelly Tshibaka, who lost to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in a ranked-choice battle, have condemned the system as "baiting the water for [political] negativity." However, other proponents have said it helps suppress partisanship and aids more moderate candidates.

Begich – whose uncle Mark was a Democratic senator and grandfather, Nick Sr., was Young's Democratic predecessor before disappearing in a 1972 plane crash -- said Dahlstrom ran a "strong campaign" and thanked her for her public service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today we move forward unified in the effort to replace Mary Peltola, who has proven by her alignment with the left that she is not the moderate she claimed to be. I look forward to continuing to travel Alaska to earn your support and take Alaska’s incredible story to our nation’s capital," Begich said.

"North, to the Future," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Peltola and her campaign for comment.