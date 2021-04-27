Alabama AG leaves National Association of Attorneys General over alleged leftist agenda

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall became the first earlier this week to withdraw his state’s membership from the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) for alleged liberal-leaning positions.

"I can’t justify spending taxpayer dollars to fund an organization that seems to be going further and further left," Marshall told Alabama media outlet the Yellowhammer News.

Fox News could not immediately reach the attorney general for comment, but the NAAG lists itself as a "nonpartisan" national forum the includes memberships from all 50 states along with American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

ALABAMA GOV. IVEY SIGNS BAN ON TRANSGENDER ATHLETES

Yellowhammer News alleged Marshall is not alone in feeling frustrated with the political leanings of one of the country’s oldest attorney general associations.

The local news outlet claimed Republican members of the NAAG have been annoyed by what they see as progressive agendas being pushed to encourage congressional spending and increased government regulation.

Fox News could not immediately reach the NAAG for comment on these claims.

The NAAG is currently chaired by Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. All members can expect hefty dues in exchange for the conferences and training held by the group.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Alabama publication, an annual fee of $70,000 is the price for membership in the NAAG – a figure that further bothered Marshall.

"With the money we will save, I can add a young lawyer to my consumer protection division and yield a far better return on the taxpayer’s investment," the Alabama attorney general said.