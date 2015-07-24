Advocacy group distributes sexual 'consent contracts' to college students

The Affirmative Consent Project, which advocates for "yes means yes" sexual consent policies, has been distributing "consent contracts" to college students across the country.

The contract states in big red letters: "YES! We agree to have SEX!" (emphasis original), and asks participants to take a photo together holding the contract. If a camera can't be found, then the participants would need to fill out the form included on the back of the contract.

The group did not respond prior to press time to a Washington Examiner request for an image of the form on the back of the contract. This post will be updated if and when a response is received.

Even that probably wouldn't be enough of a defense against an accusation, when all an accuser has to do is say she was too drunk to consent to the photo or the sexual activity. And remember, if the handwriting on the back is noticeably slurred by both parties (meaning the accused was also too drunk to consent) it doesn't matter, only the accuser's word matters.

