'Absolute lawlessness': GOP blasts Pa. Dems' recount effort in Casey Senate loss

The Republican Party blasted Democrats on Monday for their refusal to concede the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, taking aim at three-term incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey for moving ahead with a costly recount effort, one they argue is a "blatant" violation of state law.

The recount in the state comes after The Associated Press declared the race for Republican candidate David McCormick, who narrowly edged out Casey, a Democrat.

McCormick's unofficial margin of victory stands at roughly 26,000 votes, or within the 0.5% threshold required under Pennsylvania law to trigger an automatic recount.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State Al Schmidt announced last week that the state would proceed with the recount, noting that counties across the Keystone State had reported a total of some 80,000 uncounted provisional, mail-in or absentee ballots.

The recount began Monday and will continue through Nov. 26, Schmidt said.

SIZE OF SLIM REPUBLICAN HOUSE MAJORITY HANGS ON 5 UNCALLED RACES

Still, Republican Party officials have argued that the results have been decisive and that Casey lacks any achievable path to victory in the recount.

Republicans have also criticized Casey for declining to waive the recount, which is expected to cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

"What’s taking place in these counties is absolute lawlessness," Pennsylvania Republican Party Chair Lawrence Tabas said of the recount.

RNC FILES TWO LAWSUITS IN PENNSYLVANIA AMID SEN BOB CASEY REFUSING TO CONCEDE RACE

In recent days, both the national and state Republican parties have petitioned the state Supreme Court not to count mail-in ballots with either incorrect or missing dates in key counties across the state, including Bucks County, Center County and Delaware County.

"Let’s be clear about what’s happening here: Democrats in Pennsylvania are brazenly trying to break the law by attempting to count illegal ballots. They are doing this because they want to steal a senate seat," Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley wrote in a post on X.

He also addressed the RNC lawsuits to contest the county decisions, vowing to "fight for as long as necessary" to ensure McCormick's victory is certified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is the exact kind of left-wing election interference that undermines voter confidence," Whatley said.

Results of the recount are slated to be announced Nov. 27.