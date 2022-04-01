Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

62,000+ illegal immigrants got past Border Patrol agents in March: sources

There have been 300,000 gotaways this fiscal year, sources said.

Bill Melugin
By Bill Melugin , Adam Shaw | Fox News
close
Lawmakers divided on lifting Title 42 despite border surge Video

Lawmakers divided on lifting Title 42 despite border surge

Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram has the details from Capitol Hill on 'America Reports.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 62,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol agents in March, averaging about 2,000 a day, according to multiple Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

Per those same sources there have been more than 300,000 known "gotaways" -- migrants who were not apprehended or turned themselves in and who got past agents -- since fiscal year 2022 began on October 1st. 

Known gotaways are migrants that are seen on cameras, sensors and other means but there is no manpower to get to. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Bill Melugin currently serves as a national correspondent for FOX News Channel based out of the Los Angeles bureau.

More from Politics