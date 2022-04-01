62,000+ illegal immigrants got past Border Patrol agents in March: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More than 62,000 illegal immigrants evaded Border Patrol agents in March, averaging about 2,000 a day, according to multiple Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

Per those same sources there have been more than 300,000 known "gotaways" -- migrants who were not apprehended or turned themselves in and who got past agents -- since fiscal year 2022 began on October 1st.

Known gotaways are migrants that are seen on cameras, sensors and other means but there is no manpower to get to.

