5 key moments from the Democratic National Convention's second night

The second day of the Democratic National Convention included several orders of business and more video addresses from notable political figures.

Here are five key moments from Tuesday night:

DEMOCRATS ADOPT PARTY PLATFORM AT DNC AMID SOME PROGRESSIVE DISSENT

AOC seconds nomination of Sanders

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., made a brief appearance at the convention, seconding the nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a ceremonial formality given that former Vice President Joe Biden was already guaranteed the party’s nomination by securing enough delegates during the primary season.

In her address, Ocasio-Cortez did not mention Biden, but touted Sanders’ “movement” of social and economic reform that Sanders himself has described as a call for a political revolution.

“A movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia and to propose and build reimagined systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many, and who organized a historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our democracy.”

Bill Clinton appearance draws controversy

Former President Bill Clinton used his time to torch President Trump over the government’s coronavirus response, and touted Biden’s role in the economic recovery during the Obama administration. However, it was not Clinton’s words but his mere presence that raised questions, given his past sexual scandals — both alleged and admitted.

On CNN, former George W. Bush White House official Scott Jennings was shut down for questioning why the Democrats chose to include Clinton.

"I have to say... I am dumbfounded by this. How is it that Bill Clinton has not been canceled by the Democratic – how has he survived all of these waves of cancellations when he has been one of the biggest violators of these rules all these years?" Jennings asked.

COLIN POWELL SAYS BIDEN WILL 'RESTORE AMERICA'S LEADERSHIP' IN CONVENTION SPEECH

Commentator Van Jones said that what he "admires" about Clinton is he "acknowledged his wrongdoing" and "apologized," adding that apologies "don't come as easy" from the Trump White House.

While Clinton has apologized for his affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky, and he has denied allegations of sexual harassment from Paula Jones, sexual assault from Kathleen Willey, and rape from Juanita Broaddrick.

More recently, his name has come up in connection with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Last month, Clinton was implicated in Epstein documents, which revealed that one of Epstein's victims saw Clinton on the sexual predator's private island, a claim Clinton denies.

A Daily Beast opinion piece similarly criticized the choice to include Clinton, but in much harsher terms.

“Not a great PR move to have a man recently implicated in child sex crimes speak at a political convention,” writer Erin Gloria Ryan said. “Either serious sexual misconduct is a red line for Democrats, or it’s a political tool to wield at their own cynical convenience.”

John Kerry blasts Trump foreign policy, gets called out immediately

During his convention address, former Secretary of State John Kerry claimed that while the Obama administration “eliminated the threat of an Iran with a nuclear weapon” and “built a 68-nation coalition to destroy ISIS,” President Trump “breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators.”

Those remarks were swiftly met with condemnation from Republicans who pointed to Obama’s missteps and Trump's successes.

“John Kerry and Joe Biden shipped pallets of cash to Iran and supported the terrible Iran deal,” Trump’s War Room tweeted. “They betrayed Israel and helped Iran fund terrorism instead of keeping Americans safe.” Another tweet noted that the Iran deal was only meant to delay Iran’s nuclear capability and did not end the threat.

The Republican Jewish Coalition pointed out that it was President Trump, not Obama, who led the effort to ultimately defeat ISIS.

"Kerry & Biden left office w/ISIS controlling huge swaths of Syria & Iraq," the group tweeted. Pres. Trump defeated ISIS, and he only had to because Kerry, Obama, and Biden didn't do their jobs

Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence, called out Kerry and Biden for not doing enough to stop violence in Syria.

“John Kerry and Joe Biden had a front row seat to the genocide in Syria - and they didn't get up out of their seat,” Grenell tweeted.

JILL BIDEN, IN DNC SPEECH FROM FORMER HIGH SCHOOL CLASSROOM, SAYS HUSBAND WILL 'MAKE THE NATION WHOLE'

Cindy McCain praises, but does not endorse Biden

Cindy McCain, widow of Sen. John McCain, lent her voice to a video that highlighted her late husband's close friendship with Biden.

McCain's participation was among attempts by Democrats to show Biden has attracted support from some longtime Republicans, but while she spoke glowingly of Biden she stopped short of offering an explicit endorsement of his candidacy.

Biden officially nominated

Tuesday night featured the main order of business for the convention, the official nomination of Biden as the Democratic nominee for the presidential election. Biden thanked his supporters while joined by his family in his Delaware home. He is scheduled to deliver a formal acceptance speech Thursday.

“Thank you very, very much from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “Thank you all. It means the world to me and my family, and I’ll see you on Thursday.”

The convention continues Wednesday, with expected appearances from Biden's running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., former President Barack Obama., House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and more.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche, Joseph A. Wulfsohn, Bradford Betz, and David Aaro contributed to this report.