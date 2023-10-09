2024 Watch: Haley hauls in $11M the past 3 months for her presidential campaign

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley brought in over $11 million in fundraising the past three months as she runs for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, her campaign confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

The haul by Haley – a two-term governor who later served as ambassador to the United Nations in then-President Trump's administration – during the July-September third quarter of 2023 fundraising was an increase from the $7.3 million she raised during the April-June second quarter.

With just over three months to go until the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses kick off the GOP presidential nominating calendar, the Haley campaign touted that they had $11.6 million cash on hand in their coffers as of the beginning of the month, including $9.1 million of which can be spent in the presidential primaries.

The Haley campaign also touted "an explosion in donor interest," with nearly 40,000 new contributors in the third quarter

"We have seen a big surge in support and have real momentum," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement. "Nikki is emerging as the candidate who can move America beyond the chaos and drama of the past and present, and we have the resources we need to do it."

Haley has seen her standing in the polls rise over the past couple of months, thanks in part to well-regarded performances in the first two presidential nomination debates. She is now in second place in the Republican nomination race in some of the latest surveys in New Hampshire, which votes second in the primary and caucus schedule, and her home state of South Carolina, which holds the first southern contest.

Haley's fundraising, while robust, pales in comparison to the whopping $45.5 million the Trump campaign said that he hauled in during the third quarter.

The former president's political team also reported over $37.5 million in their campaign coffers as of the end of last month. Trump is the commanding front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination in both fundraising and polling as he makes his third straight White House run.

Trump's lead expanded over the spring and summer as he made history as the first former or current president in American history to be indicted for a crime. Trump's four indictments — including in federal court in Washington, D.C., and in Fulton County court in Georgia on charges he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss — have only fueled his support among Republican voters in both polling and fundraising.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign last week reported a $15 million fundraising haul over the past three months. Those figures, however, were down from the $20 million he brought in during the second quarter of fundraising, and DeSantis had only $5 million cash on hand in funds that could be spent on the presidential primaries.

Presidential candidates have until Oct. 15 to file their third quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission.

