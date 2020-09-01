Ed Rollins says election could come down to Wisconsin

The 2020 presidential election between President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has become a Midwest campaign, Ed Rollins said Tuesday.

The Fox News contributor told the "Brian Kilmeade Show" Trump's disciplined campaigning has put Minnesota in play for the election in November, the one state Ronald Reagan lost in his election landslide in 1984.

"This is going to be a Midwest campaign, and those 10 states are going to be over and over again saturated," Rollins told host Brian Kilmeade on Fox News Radio.

"Wisconsin is one of those keys," Rollins, the chairman of Great America PAC, said. "Who wins Wisconsin may win this thing."

His comments come as Trump makes a trip to Kenosha, Wisc., to survey the damage from the riots and thank law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the Biden campaign, which has largely operated virtually from the former vice president's Wilmington, Del., home, will start in-person campaigning after Labor Day, hitting Minnesota first, then Wisconsin and other battleground states.

Trump and his campaign have knocked Biden for “campaigning from his basement.”

Biden blasted Trump for his Republican Convention acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House, calling him “totally irresponsible” for allowing people to be in-person.

According to the RealClearPolitics average, Biden is ahead by just 3.5 points in Wisconsin, a state the president won in 2016, while Minnesota has Biden up by just 5.3 points.