Ed Rollins joined Fox News Channel as a contributor in 2011. Throughout his career, Rollins has served in the administrations of and advised, four United States Presidents. He was the Assistant to the President in charge of the White House Office of Political Affairs and the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and deputy chief of staff during the Reagan administration.

In 1984, Mr. Rollins managed President Ronald Reagan's reelection campaign, winning 49 of 50 states. In addition to managing President Reagan's campaign, Mr. Rollins has had major roles in 9 other Presidential campaigns and has been involved in hundreds of campaigns at the state, congressional and local level.

During more than four decades in politics, Mr. Rollins has also counseled cabinet officers, U.S. senators, governors, members of Congress, state legislators and city officials.

Prior to his Washington service, Mr. Rollins was the Republican Chief of Staff and Assistant to the Speaker of the California State Assembly. He was inducted into the Political Consultants Hall of Fame in 2011.

Rollins is the senior presidential fellow at Hofstra University's Center for the Study of the American Presidency in New York. His memoir, "Bare Knuckles and Back Rooms" was the number-one selling political book in America in 1996.

A graduate of California State University, Chico, Rollins was a Varsity athlete, student body president and a nationally top ranked amateur boxer. In recognition of his professional accomplishments and political acumen, the Board of Trustees of the California State University conferred in 2012 an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.

Rollins was also the recipient in 2010 of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor. In 2016 he was awarded the John Ashbrook award. The John M. Ashbrook Award is bestowed annually to recognize an individual who upholds the ideals of limited constitutional government championed by John M. Ashbrook, the late Ohio congressman and co-founder of the American Conservative Union. The first recipient was President Ronald Reagan in 1986.