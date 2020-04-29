Expand / Collapse search
Becky Thompson

Becky Thompson is the author of the books My Real Story, Truth Unchanging, Hope Unfolding, and Love Unending. She speaks frequently to the issues of balancing life as a wife, mother, and daughter of God. She is the founder of the Midnight Mom Devotional Facebook page and is also known to millions as the author of BeckyThompson.com (formerly Scissortail SILK), a blog that reaches a global audience of readers in need of hope, healing, and the Father's love. A recent transplant to the Nashville area, she lives there with her husband, Jared, and their three young children. For more information, visit www.beckythompson.com.