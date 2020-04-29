Becky Thompson

Becky Thompson is the author of the books My Real Story, Truth Unchanging, Hope Unfolding, and Love Unending. She speaks frequently to the issues of balancing life as a wife, mother, and daughter of God. She is the founder of the Midnight Mom Devotional Facebook page and is also known to millions as the author of BeckyThompson.com (formerly Scissortail SILK), a blog that reaches a global audience of readers in need of hope, healing, and the Father's love. A recent transplant to the Nashville area, she lives there with her husband, Jared, and their three young children. For more information, visit www.beckythompson.com.