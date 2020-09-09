Rob Smith: Black Lives Matter doesn’t really care about Black lives lost unless group can blame police

Black Lives Matter has become a major political force during this intense election year, getting favorable coverage in the left-wing media as its foot soldiers have been at the center of violent riots, looting, protests and other unrest breaking out in recent months. But while BLM claims to benefit Black Americans, the truth is that it actually hurts us.

BLM’s cult-like tactics are more like those of a violent gang than a traditional civil rights group fighting against racial discrimination. The organization refuses to acknowledge the Black lives lost in the violence it has engaged in. It refuses to acknowledge the tragedy of Black lives lost to criminals. It focuses solely on far smaller number of Black people injured or killed in encounters with police.

Growing numbers of Black Americans are starting to wake up to this hypocrisy. Do most Black people actually support Black Lives Matter? I address this question in the newest episode of my podcast “Rob Smith Is Problematic.”

BLM has established itself as the prism through which Blacks in America view ourselves — and is attempting to define us. The message we are getting is: if you are a Black American and you are not completely on board with every single thing that is done or said to advocate for this organization, then you are not Black, or you are not Black enough, or you hate yourself.

This is absurd.

I have a problem with this because there should be no organization or movement that has that much power over any group of people. I was born Black and will always be Black. No one has the right to tell me that my race requires me to support a certain group, cause, political ideology or candidate.

Just as White people have every right to hold a wide range of beliefs, Black people do as well. No race is monolithic.

Black Lives Matters supporters taking to the streets, screaming in the faces of white diners attempting to enjoy a meal outside, breaking into stores, looting, setting fires and engaging in other acts of physical violence aren’t movement members. They’re criminals. BLM is their cult. It is their religion. It is what gives them purpose. And that should make Americans of any color deeply uncomfortable.

BLM also traffics in “defund the police” rhetoric that sounds amazing to liberal elites who live in gated communities and luxury high-rises — but is far less appealing to Black people who live in crime-ridden communities.

Yes, structural issues and disparities in policing exist. Yes, some Black people have been unjustly injured and killed by police. And yes, any officer who engages in police brutality or unjustified violence toward anyone should be charged and prosecuted to the full extent the law allows.

But far more Black people have been protected by police from criminals than have been killed by police. So the question is: how do we fix the problems that have resulted in the wrongful treatment of some African Americans while at the same time offering protection to the vast majority of Black people, who are law-abiding citizens?

First, we need realistic and specific policy changes to prevent police misconduct toward anyone, including toward Black people. But defunding the police will not reduce police misconduct— it would actually hurt Black Americans far more than it would help us.

Defunding the police would result in police cutting the number of officers patrolling neighborhoods and responding to crimes. That’s great news for criminals of all races — it means they have a lower chance of being caught and can commit more crimes.

But defunding the police is terrible news for crime victims — and many crime victims are Black and live in low-income neighborhoods. A Black woman who is raped, a Black parent who sees a child shot and killed in a robbery, or a Black store owner who sees his business looted and burned are not going to rejoice because these crimes were committed by criminals rather than police officers.

Yet we see no BLM rallies and marches for Black crime victims, including murder victims. Don’t those Black lives matter? Where are the posters demanding justice for these people?

The truth is that the tragic loss of these Black lives can’t be used to further the radical BLM agenda, so the organizations ignores them.

Professional activists make money fundraising for Black Lives Matter. Black journalists are accepted in media circles as “authentic” because they don’t dare question BLM’s hypocrisy and victim narrative. Ambulance-chasing lawyers make millions off the pain of families reeling from the loss of relatives — a loss that is usually avoidable.

But Black Lives Matter does nothing to benefit the vast majority of Black Americans. It makes them hate police officers. It turns the real world into an alternate universe in which evil White cops are hunting them down the moment they leave the safety of their homes.

And BLM emboldens people who push ridiculous rhetoric and don’t care one bit that it makes the lives of average Black people — not rich entertainers, athletes and media personalities — more dangerous.

Black Lives Matter is here to stay. The many millions of dollars the organization has raised in the past few months will ensure that. The question is: who benefits?

Certainly not the Black cops trying to protect everyone in their communities, despite the insults they get and the risks they face of getting badly hurt or killed. Certainly not the people who see their communities becoming less safe because of anti-police rhetoric. And certainly not the families of the Black people murdered by criminals every day, who look at Black Lives Matter and wonder when the lives of their lost loved ones will matter as well.



