Dr. Don Schoendorfer is a biomedical engineer, inventor, entrepreneur and humanitarian who lives in Santa Ana, California. Armed with an undergraduate degree from Columbia University and a PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT, Don spent nearly 25 years in the medical device industry, designing cutting-edge innovations resulting in more than 60 patents to his name. Don’s humanitarian work has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including ones from the White House, the House of Representatives and The White House Congressional Medal of Honor Society. When he is not busy tinkering with his inventions, Don enjoys spending time with his three daughters, two amazing granddaughters and a Siberian Husky named Tolbi.