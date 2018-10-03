Dan Springer joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in August 2001 as a Seattle-based correspondent.Read More

Most recently, Springer reported live from Washington to cover the school shooting at Maryville-Pilchuck High School. Previously, he has covered the Jodi Arias trial in Phoenix, AZ, as well as delivered live coverage of the 2010 Alaskan plane crash that killed former Alaska Senator Ted Stevens. Additionally, Springer sat down with former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in 2009 for her first on-air interview after stepping down as Governor of Alaska. He has also extensively covered the war in Afghanistan.

Prior to joining FNC, he served as a general assignment reporter for KTVU-TV (FOX 2) in San Francisco, CA and KTTV-TV (FOX 11) in Los Angeles, CA. Springer began his career at WBKB-TV (CBS 11) in Alpena, MI, where he was the editor, host and sports director of a weekly sports special.

In 1997, Springer was awarded the Greater Los Angeles Press Club Award of Excellence. He also received a Newscast Reporter Emmy Award for his work on Mornings on 2 and Good Day LA.

Springer graduated in 1987 from Michigan State University with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Communications.