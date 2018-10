Tara McClary Reeves

Speaker and author Tara McClary Reeves is daughter of beloved 1st Lt. Patrick Cleburne “Clebe” McClary III, USMC, ret. and daughter-in-love of former NFL player and head coach, Dan Reeves. In her latest book, “Is Your Dad a Pirate?,” she shares the story of her injured father’s return from battle, encouraging children and spouses facing similar trials to cherish the gift of family, to hold onto faith, and to choose to be loving heroes on the homefront.