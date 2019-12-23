Kelly Merkel

Kelly Merkel a lobbyist for Concerned Veterans for America, an advocacy group that works to preserve the freedom and prosperity our families fought and sacrificed for. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison (2001), the Herbert H. Humphrey School of Public Policy University of Minnesota-Twin Cities (2004), and the Davis College of Business in Jacksonville, Florida (2016). She has worked for the Wisconsin Legislature, the United States Air Force, the General Accountability Office, Northrop Grumman, and the Department of Defense. She resides in Arlington, Virginia with her husband and daughter.